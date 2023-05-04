Gov. Reynolds releases rules for Education Savings Accounts, applications start in May

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents will be able to apply for Students First Education Savings Accounts starting May 31.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ office released the application start date and the administrative rules for the accounts on Thursday.

The Students First Act was signed into law earlier this year. It provides state funding for eligible students who attend accredited nonpublic schools starting next school year. Parents could use the money for things like tuition, textbooks and tutoring.

“As we prepare to accept applications later this month for Iowa’s landmark Students First ESA program, the rules approved today will provide families with the details they need to consider their options and prepare to apply,” Governor Reynolds said in a press release. “We are one step closer to providing choice in education for Iowa families regardless of income or zip code.”

The State Board of Education also adopted rules specifying definitions for the program, eligibility requirements for participation.

Kindergarteners and K-12 students enrolled in public school are eligible for the ESA program. Families with kids attending an accredited nonpublic school are also eligible based on their annual income during the first two years of the program.

Income eligibility for the 2023-24 school year is 300 percent of the federal poverty level, and it goes up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level for the 2024-25 school year. In 2025-2026 and beyond, all K-12 students in Iowa will be eligible for the program regardless of income.

Gov. Reynolds highlighted the following rules:

“Parents or guardians of students currently enrolled in an accredited nonpublic school will verify their income eligibility using ‘net income’ from their 2022 state tax form.

Household size will be determined by the number of people who reside together and are related by birth, marriage, adoption, legal guardianship, or by placement in the home through a state agency. “Household” includes parents, student applicants, and other children who share at least one parent by birth, adoption, a parent’s current marriage, or placement in the home through a state agency.

Students must be enrolled full time at an accredited nonpublic school.”

See the full set of administrative rules here.

For more information on the Students First Education Savings Accounts, click here.

