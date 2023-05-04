Hy-Vee implements new employee discount program

Hy-Vee announced a new employee discount program.
May. 4, 2023
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee announced a new employee discount program.

It ended its previous discount program in February due to fraud and people abusing the program.

A company executive said more checks and balances were needed to prevent misuse of the program.

The grocery chain said it is offering a ten percent discount for groceries and food services.

Other benefits include:

  • Weekly pay as a faster, more convenient way to receive a paycheck.
  • Mental health assistance
  • A 401(k) plan with a matching contribution.
  • Holiday pay for retail employees.
  • Part-time insurance with an employer contribution based on eligibility.
  • Career development opportunities through Hy-Vee University.
  • Tuition assistance
  • Childcare assistance”

