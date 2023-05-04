Police ask for help tracking down Fort Dodge teen wanted for murder

(WSAW)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fort Dodge teen is wanted by law enforcement after a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of North 10th Street.

Officers said they found 18-year-old Patrick Walker, of Fort Dodge, unresponsive in the area. He later died at the scene.

Another victim suffering from a gunshot wound later arrived at a local hospital. He is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Davonquae Jyshon Pettigrew, of Fort Dodge.

Pettigrew is being charged as an adult with First Degree Murder.

Police described Pettigrew as 5′8″ tall, and 130 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Pettrigrew’s whereabouts, including video surveillance footage, is asked to contact law enforcement.

