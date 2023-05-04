Shower chance possible Friday, warmth going nowhere

Some showers are possible Friday, with somewhat cooler temperatures.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A minor setback in our otherwise rather warm temperatures will be seen on Friday, with a shower chance to go with it.

Temperatures tonight fall into the upper 40s, a warmer low than many of the past several nights. Highs on Friday stay in the low 70s, with more clouds and a shower chance throughout the day. Rainfall amounts are likely to stay light.

Saturday sees a stronger southerly breeze, pushing highs into the low 80s. A chance for more showers and storms, some of which may be strong, develops toward evening and Saturday night. Additional chances for scattered storms hang around through Monday, as highs remain in the 80s.

Drier weather will follow into the middle of next week, but don’t expect a big drop in highs with readings in the 80s still likely.

