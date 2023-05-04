Thieves rob tree trimmers of $5,000 worth of chainsaws in broad daylight, police say

Employees of a tree trimming service in Memphis said they were robbed in broad daylight of roughly $5,000 worth of chainsaws. (Source: WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Employees of a tree trimming service in Memphis said they were robbed in broad daylight of roughly $5,000 worth of chainsaws.

The workers, who did not want to be identified, said they are shaken up by the robbery and are now warning others to stay alert while on the job.

According to a police report, two tree trimmers were working when they were approached by about six men in two different vehicles.

The police report said the robbers, who were all armed with pistols, demanded cash and stole STIHL brand chainsaws worth nearly $5,000.

One employee who spoke with WMC said his first thought was, “Am I going to die?”

The employee said he has lived in Memphis for his entire life and has never seen crime this bad.

“Something’s got to be done, I know the police can’t do anything about it because it happens so sporadically. But instead of letting these guys out of jail, keep them there, enforce these laws. Armed robbery is not something to mess with,” the employee said.

According to the police report, the tree trimmers threw a brick at one of the vehicles before the robbers fled the scene, cracking the windshield.

Police said they recovered evidence from the scene. The tree trimmers said they are hopeful the men responsible will be caught soon.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Hy-Vee announced a new employee discount program.
Hy-Vee implements new employee discount program
The state of Iowa is revoking the licenses of two nurses after investigators found they were...
Iowa revokes license of two nurses involved in fake diploma scheme
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez wears the team's home run award after his second homer of...
Royals vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 4
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
1 killed in motorcycle crash in Clinton County

Latest News

Police were active at two scenes in Moultrie on Thursday. One was at 6th Street Southwest and...
Coroner: 3 killed, suspect dead in Moultrie, Georgia
Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.
Woman returns to school to earn GED at 84 years old
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage