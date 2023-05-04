A warm May day ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warmer weather continues to push across eastern Iowa. Highs today with a mostly sunny sky reach the lower to middle 70s, above normal for the middle of May. Friday also stays mild with a shower chance moving in. This weekend looks much better than the past couple with 70s for highs. Shower and storm chances also move back into the forecast. Next week looks like a mild May week. Have a great day!

