World Atlas recognizes 7 of Iowa’s most charming cities
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - World Atlas has released its list of the seven most charming cities in Iowa, and four of them are in eastern Iowa.
The website, which specializes in geography and travel-related topics, picked the seven cities for their unique cultural attractions, outdoor opportunities, historical sites and student life.
The list is as follows:
- Cedar Rapids
- Waterloo
- Ames
- Council Bluffs
- Ankeny
- Dubuque
- Iowa City
