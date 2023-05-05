Adventureland opens for 49th season on Saturday

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - Adventureland will open for its 49th season on Saturday, and park goers will notice some big changes this year.

One of those changes is before people can walk in.

“We decided to condense where our security is. So everyone comes through a checkpoint where we go through a weapons detection system,” said Public Relations Manager Alex Payne.

The new entrance will be a smaller area with the intent to increase security.

Two new rides, Draken Falls and the Flying Viking, are expected to debut later in the season.

The park also added new food options this year. Park goers can get fresh-cut French Fries with toppings like bacon and cheese at the Potato Patch. There is also a new candy store.

Adventureland Bay opens May 27.

The park also implemented new security policies for this year, including a chaperone policy requiring guests 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult (or someone 21 or older) after 4 p.m.

