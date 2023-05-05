City Wide Garage Sales The FACES of Libertyville and Douds Community Club are partnering to present City Wide Garage Sales Saturday, June 3rd starting at 8AM. Libertyville will have sales Friday, June 2nd AND Saturday, June 3rd while Douds will have sales Saturday only. Maps will be available. There will be a Vendor show in the parking lot of the Faith United Methodist Church in Libertyville from 8AM until 3PM on Saturday, June 3rd.

