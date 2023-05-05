Man who shot Linn County deputy sentenced to 102 years in prison

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Stanley Donahue was sentenced to 102 years in prison and will have to spend at least 40 of it behind bars.

A judge sentenced Donahue during a hearing on Friday after victim impact statements were made.

A jury convicted Stanley Donahue of several charges in February this year, including attempted murder, after he shot Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy, William Halverson, seven times during a robbery at a gas station in Coggon in June 2021.

Halverson has since recovered and is back on duty. He was one of the victims who gave an impact statement at the hearing.

“Mr. Donahue, I’m sorry,” Halverson said. “I know that’s weird to hear from the man you shot seven times, saying he’s sorry. But that’s what I’ve got. I’m sorry you didn’t have the strength to pull that trigger one more time.”

Donahue asked for a new trial at a hearing on Wednesday. His attorneys argued there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him.

They also wanted one of his robbery charges dropped, and for him to only serve part of his sentence.

A judge denied each of those motions, saying the weight of the evidence supported the jury’s verdict.

