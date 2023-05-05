More active weather ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What a beautiful stretch of weather we are enjoying across Eastern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Highs this afternoon will be in the 70s as more clouds are present today. Showers will be possible today and again showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday. There are various disturbances that will continue to move across the upper Midwest bringing more active weather to the region. Have a great day and a safe weekend!

