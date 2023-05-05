More active weather ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What a beautiful stretch of weather we are enjoying across Eastern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Highs this afternoon will be in the 70s as more clouds are present today. Showers will be possible today and again showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday. There are various disturbances that will continue to move across the upper Midwest bringing more active weather to the region. Have a great day and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee announced a new employee discount program.
Hy-Vee implements new employee discount program
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez wears the team's home run award after his second homer of...
Royals vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 4
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths
Organizers say the festival will include Dutch foods, performances, museum tours and, of...
Tulip Time Festival kicks off in Pella Thursday

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, May 5, 2023
Mostly clear tonight, but not as cool.
Shower chance possible Friday, warmth going nowhere
Mostly clear tonight, but not as cool.
First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
A warm May day ahead