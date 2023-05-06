Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a coronation ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain. In displays of royal power straight out of the Middle Ages, Charles was presented with an orb, a sword and scepter and had the solid gold, bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown placed atop his head as he sat upon the 700-year-old oak Coronation Chair.

Inside the medieval abbey, trumpets sounded and the congregation of more than 2,000 shouted “God save the king!” Outside, thousands of troops, hundreds of thousands of spectators and a smattering of protesters converged.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is now offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the...
FBI offers $15k reward for info leading to arrest in Des Moines pregnancy center vandalism
Turning dry overnight.
Strong to severe storms possible this weekend
Organizers say the festival will include Dutch foods, performances, museum tours and, of...
Tulip Time Festival underway
A retiring police chief shared his ceremonial last call with his children who honored him for...
‘Incredible honor’: Police chief receives ceremonial last call from daughter, son
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris...
Deandre Ayton NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 5

Latest News

People react as they watch a horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in...
Kentucky Derby runs into more obstacles ahead of big race
Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother
More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of...
Tips surge after nurse practitioner charged with sex crimes
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets