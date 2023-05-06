Local, federal authorities seek man who cut off ankle monitor

Ali Younes, 19.
Ali Younes, 19.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Department of Public Safety)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are notifying the public of a man who was on pre-trial release for attempted murder charges who has apparently cut off his monitoring device.

Ali Younes, 19, was on house arrest with his family in O’Brien County pending trial for charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft for an incident that took place on April 25, 2022. Officials said that Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person outside of Art Building West on the University of Iowa campus and was arrested less than 24 hours later.

A judge granted Younes conditional pre-trial release, which required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, as well as surrender his passport and stay with his family. Officials in the Johnson County Attorney’s Office were notified on Saturday that Younes had removed his monitoring device, with law enforcement officials unable to locate him.

If you know of Younes’ location, call 911. Law enforcement strongly recommends that individuals do not approach him.

The University fo Iowa Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies are in coordination to locate Younes.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is now offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the...
FBI offers $15k reward for info leading to arrest in Des Moines pregnancy center vandalism
Strong to severe storms expected Saturday
Strong to severe storms expected Saturday
Turning dry overnight.
Strong to severe storms possible this weekend
Organizers say the festival will include Dutch foods, performances, museum tours and, of...
Tulip Time Festival underway
Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning
Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning

Latest News

Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of...
Tips surge after nurse practitioner charged with sex crimes
Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning
Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning
1
Grand Mound family loses home after tornado rips through town on March 31