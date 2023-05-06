Severe weather threat on Saturday, Sunday nights

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday nights as we experience an active weather pattern.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of the area including Ottumwa. You can view the latest on that watch and other severe weather alerts here.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (KYOU)

The atmosphere will be conducive to severe thunderstorms this evening and tonight, with the ingredients present for the risk of large hail (some hailstones of golf ball-size or larger), damaging wind, and a few tornadoes. Scattered storms have formed in a cluster along and south of the Iowa/Missouri border, west of Interstate 35, this evening and are moving to the east. Additional development of storms is possible north of these, but this is somewhat less certain.

Storms could move in after 7:00 p.m. tonight, with the risk for additional development lasting until around 2:00 a.m. Then, quieter weather is possible later tonight into early Sunday.

When a storm approaches your area this evening, seek shelter indoors on the lowest floor of your home, away from windows and exterior walls. In the event of a tornado warning, cover your head and neck with pillows or blankets, or a bike helmet if you have one. If in a mobile home, abandon it and go to your designated place of shelter in a sturdy building. Getting underground is best; if you do not have a basement, then take shelter in an interior room with as many walls between you and the outside world as possible.

After the quiet period early on Sunday, additional storm development seems likely later in the day. This will initially take place outside of our immediate area, with some scattered storms possible to our north along a warm front in Iowa. More storms will develop along a cold front in western Iowa and northwest Missouri, pushing to the east by late evening. Damaging winds will be the highest threat with this round of storms, but large hail and a tornado are both still possible.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (KYOU)

Beyond Sunday night, expect at least a few days of quiet but still warm weather. Thunderstorm chances return later in the week.

