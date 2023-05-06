Strong to severe storms expected Saturday

Strong to severe storms expected Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 70s with a chance showers and storms and a partly cloudy sky. More showers and storms are possible overnight with low temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 50s. The storms expected today and tonight could become strong to severe with large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes all possible. Make sure to be weather aware this afternoon and have multiple ways to get warnings.

More chances for showers and storms are possible on Sunday, however, the chance for severe weather on Sunday looks low for now. However, check back for updates to Sunday’s forecast. Very warm temperatures are also expected on Sunday with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers and storms are also possible on Monday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures once again in the 80s. We’ll have a break from the showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday when a partly cloudy sky is in the forecast. However, showers and storms may return by the end of the week.

