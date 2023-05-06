Strong to severe storms possible this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rounds of showers and storms are possible this weekend, with some turning strong or severe.

This evening into tonight, scattered showers remain possible, especially in our northern counties. Lows fall into the 50s. Saturday is bookended by a chance for showers and storms, slight in the morning and then a somewhat better chance in the afternoon and evening. If these storms develop, they could be strong or severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the threats with this round. Highs get close to 80 before that development.

Sunday looks quite warm, with highs well into the 80s, which will increase the energy available for storms even more. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible with a round we may experience later in the day on Sunday.

Some more storms are possible Monday, before several drier days for the middle of next week.

