Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are investigating after three people were stabbed early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 300 block of South Gilbert Street around 2 am. in response to a large fight. Upon arrival multiple subjects fled the scene.

Three people were sent to the hospital with stab wounds and are expected to recover. Police say that the initial investigation revealed the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public.

