Tips surge after nurse practitioner charged with sex crimes

More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of...
More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of photographing a teen's genitals during an exam was arrested on sex crime charges.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of photographing a teen’s genitals during an exam was arrested on sex crime charges. Several districts and one university also have issued alerts that 44-year-old Carl Markley performed school physicals for their students, although none of the charges against him allege that crimes occurred during those exams.

Markley, who is free on bond, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, pimping, prostitution and human trafficking. The charges were filed in two batches, and police in Ames arrested him the second time Monday. His attorney didn’t immediately return messages.

