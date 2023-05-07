150 years later, Dixon bridge tragedy among nation’s worst

150 years later, Dixon bridge tragedy among nation's worst
150 years later, Dixon bridge tragedy among nation's worst(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — It’s been 150 years since a bridge in Dixon, Illinois, collapsed. It remains the worst vehicular-bridge disaster in American history. The Truesdell bridge over the Rock River opened in 1869. It was the first iron bridge in the city. On May 4, 1873, a crowd of more than 200 gathered on the bridge to watch a baptism when it toppled over, trapping dozens of victims just inches below the river’s surface. The disaster claimed 46 lives and injured another 56.

Tom Wadsworth has studied the disaster. His great-grandmother, Gertie Wadsworth, was a toddler in her grandmother’s arms on the bridge that day and survived. He has helped organize a memorial that will be dedicated at the river on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning
Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning
Ali Younes, 19.
Local, federal authorities seek man who cut off ankle monitor
Strong to severe storms expected Saturday
Strong to severe storms expected Saturday
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Severe weather threat on Saturday, Sunday nights
Turning dry overnight.
Strong to severe storms possible this weekend

Latest News

Carl’s Jr. has brought out artificial intelligence to take orders at drive-thrus.
This fast food restaurant is using AI to take orders
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
‘Big lunch’ follows big coronation celebrating King Charles
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Yellen: ‘No good options’ if Congress fails to act on debt
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they...
Police: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas
Pop culture expert Victor Lucas talks about the final film in the "Guardians of the Galaxy"...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million