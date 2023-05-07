To improve kids’ mental health, some schools start later

To improve kids' mental health, some schools start later(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) — The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. Nationally, at least nine states are considering legislation related to school start times, up from four the previous year, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.

For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules. Large school systems including Denver, Philadelphia and Anchorage, Alaska, have been looking into later start times.

