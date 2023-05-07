Police: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville, Texas, said Sunday.
Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants in the border city. It’s unclear what led to the crash.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.