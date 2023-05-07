Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a misty morning with patchy fog across Eastern Iowa to start the day. The fog should clear by late morning but giving yourself a few extra minutes to get to church will be a good idea. Temperatures are already in the 50s and 60s this morning and it will be even warmer this afternoon with highs in the 80s. We’ll have sunshine after the fog lifts, which will last through the early to midafternoon.

However, showers and storms are expected to develop late this afternoon and continue through the overnight hours. Some storms could become strong to severe with large hail, high winds, and tornadoes all possible with this system. Some storms could linger on Monday morning. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings today.

We’ll stay warm and dry after Monday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday. However, more showers and storms are possible Friday and through Mother’s day weekend as another low pressure system travels through the Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.