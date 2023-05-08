Turning drier for a few days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a rocky end to the weekend, we’re moving on to some quiet and comfortable days through most of the week.

Temperatures today will reach the 70s under eventually partly cloudy skies. An isolated storm could graze the area later this evening, but any activity is likely to be quite limited and most will stay dry.

Temperatures stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through the rest of the week, as chances for showers and storms pick up a bit again toward Thursday into the weekend. There will be dry times in that period, though, but unfortunately, we can’t promise a totally day for Mother’s Day.

