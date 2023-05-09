Clouds thin, leading to nice day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Early morning stratus clouds should break up by lunchtime, with temperatures set to warm up afterward.

Highs will likely reach the 70s again with generally pleasant conditions expected. Winds remain light for much of the day, which is a bit of a change compared to Monday’s weather. Precipitation isn’t in the cards for today, either.

That may change by tomorrow morning, though, as we have the potential for an area of scattered showers or storms to develop early on. This is on the edge of slightly warmer air that will be moving in, pushing highs into the low 80s later this week.

Additional chances for showers and storms are possible into the weekend. Cooler air will return, too, with highs below normal on Mother’s Day.

