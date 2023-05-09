Clouds thin, leading to nice day

Expect clouds to thin this morning, leading to a nice day.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Early morning stratus clouds should break up by lunchtime, with temperatures set to warm up afterward.

Highs will likely reach the 70s again with generally pleasant conditions expected. Winds remain light for much of the day, which is a bit of a change compared to Monday’s weather. Precipitation isn’t in the cards for today, either.

That may change by tomorrow morning, though, as we have the potential for an area of scattered showers or storms to develop early on. This is on the edge of slightly warmer air that will be moving in, pushing highs into the low 80s later this week.

Additional chances for showers and storms are possible into the weekend. Cooler air will return, too, with highs below normal on Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Latest News

Temperatures should warm steadily after clouds thin this morning.
First Alert Forecast
Quiet Tuesday & Wednesday
Quiet Tuesday & Wednesday
Quiet Tuesday & Wednesday
Quiet Tuesday & Wednesday
Temperatures warm up nicely as skies turn clearer.
Turning drier for a few days