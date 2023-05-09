EF-1 tornado confirmed in Muscatine County from Sunday storms

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado in Muscatine County during Sunday’s storms.

The NWS said the EF-1 tornado developed just before 6 p.m. north-northwest of West Liberty and tracked across the far northeast part of town before crossing over Highway 6 between West Liberty and Atalissa. It diminished shortly after, having lasted for about six minutes.

The tornado reached peak winds of 95 mph.

Two utility poles and a few large trees were snapped, and outbuildings were damaged by the tornado, with walls and roofs collapsing. Some were even blown across a field.

A large metal batting cage was also bent due to the winds.

