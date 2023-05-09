Last bank Bonnie and Clyde robbed in Iowa to get new life

STUART, Iowa (KCCI) - Some big changes are in the works for the last bank Bonnie and Clyde robbed in central Iowa.

The building is the 140-year-old First National Bank in Stuart, just outside Des Moines.

Bonnie and Clyde robbed the bank in the 1930′s.

It closed in 1944. Since then, it’s been many things, most recently a beauty salon.

David and Sheila Stone said they recently moved to Iowa from Washington state on a whim, and now they want to give the bank new life.

“There’s a lot of interest from people coming from out of town to come look at the building, but nobody has really been able to get inside,” David Stone said.

The Stones said they plan to create a luxury Airbnb apartment on the second floor called Bonnie and Clyde’s Hideaway.

“We look forward to not just bringing people into this building but bringing people into Stuart and just having the whole area thrive,” David Stone said.

If all goes as planned, the new bank building Bed and Breakfast should open in the spring of next year.

