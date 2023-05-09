Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:55 pm, Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash near the Highway 92 and L Ave intersection.

According to investigators, a 2006 Toyota Rav4 was traveling eastbound on Highway 92 and attempted to pass a semi. A 2011 Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound on the highway and struck the Toyota as it attempted to pass. Both vehicles came to a halt in a field north of the roadway.

Three people were killed as a result of the crash. One individual was airlifted to Univ. of Iowa Hospitals for treatment of their injuries; another was transported to Univ. of Iowa Hospitals via ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries..

The victim’s names are being withheld pending notification of family.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.

