Quiet Tuesday & Wednesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a beautiful afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s. Tonight will be mild with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the 50s. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday along with warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

However, the pattern will change on Wednesday as another low-pressure system moves through the Midwest ushering in more chances for showers and storms through the end of the week and into the weekend. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s overnight.

