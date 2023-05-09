Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a lovely day in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a mix of sun and clouds along with temperatures in the 70s. Tonight will be mild with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

We’ll also have a partly cloudy sky Wednesday and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.  However, the pattern will change on Thursday as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Showers and storms will be possible Thursday through the weekend. High temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s through Saturday.

