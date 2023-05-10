1 dead after shooting at hospital in Virginia

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical...
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center North Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported.

Police were called to the hospital just after midnight Wednesday for reports of an active threat.

Officers quickly responded and found a man shot in the stairwell.

The victim died shortly after the shooting.

Police said a male suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The shooting happened after the two men got into a fight, according to authorities.

Authorities confirmed that the two men were employed at the hospital.

Police say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting, and there is no active threat.

“It’s important not only for staff and patients here but for the greater community to understand the situation is no longer an active threat to the community,” Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Leeann Davila-Bernhard, 19, was making a deposit at the bank when she saw flames coming from...
Woman’s car catches fire, explodes in bank drive-thru

Latest News

East Hartford police released body cam video of a woman in a wheelchair who was rescued from an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue residents from apartment fire
The day after a major legal defeat, Donald Trump is slated to take part in a CNN town hall.
Trump to take town hall questions day after verdict in rape lawsuit
Compared with a year earlier, prices are projected to have jumped 5% in April, the same...
US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
4 hurt in condo complex explosion caught on camera
Classic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will be the headliner for the RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des...
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des Moines this summer