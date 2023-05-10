Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport expected to open in August

By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In July 2021, Amazon announced that the company would be bringing a 640k square-foot robotics fulfillment center to Davenport, and now the internet-based retailer has announced an anticipated opening timeline, after overcoming unexpected delays, last year.

Amazon plans to open in August with the goal of hiring 1,000 employees, according to a statement from Tami Petsche, Vice President, Business & Economic Growth for the Quad Cities Chamber.

“As part of our role as an economic development organization, the Quad Cities Chamber is continuing to work with Amazon as they prepare to open their facility in the Quad Cities,” Petsche said. “The Chamber recently helped facilitate a meeting with different workforce partners, including state workforce agencies and higher educational institutions in the region to provide an update on the positions they will be hiring at the Davenport facility.”

The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.

