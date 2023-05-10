Care facility cited after naked man able to get in a bed with a blind resident

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - A West Branch nursing home is facing fines after a state investigation found a man was able to wander into the building before staff eventually found him naked in a resident’s room.

A state inspection report says the man wandered into Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch on April 5th. The report details how multiple staff saw him but did not raise any alarms. One staffer noted the man, appearing to be homeless, pushing around a resident in a wheelchair. The resident said “help me” but the staff member did not react since the resident says that a lot.

Eventually, a staff member reported seeing the man with dirt on his face sitting in the lobby to a coworker. That’s when they found the man in a resident’s room, with his shirt off and pants pulled down. He was in bed with the resident who is blind and has dementia and was crying at the time. It did not appear the man had assaulted the resident.

The inspection report noted visitors only had to push a button to get in the front door. The facility has since installed new locks, requiring visitors to ring a bell and for staff to let them in.

Crestview faces a $13,000 fine but has not issued a response to the citation.

