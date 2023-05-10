Gov. Reynolds to sign healthcare access bill

Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a law aimed at reducing a shortage of health care workers, focusing on physician assistants or PA's.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a law aimed at reducing a shortage of healthcare workers, focusing on physician assistants or PA’s.

A PA is very similar to a doctor, but they’re typically paid a lot less. Many of them work in rural areas.

Reynolds will sign a new law Wednesday dropping a requirement that a PA work under a direct agreement with a doctor.

Instead, clinics and the state licensing board would have oversight on a PA.

The bill would make it easier for a PA to work, especially in rural areas, where those less costly PA’s can open up health care access.

There are more than 1,300 licensed PA’s who practice medicine across the state, and 53 percent of them practice in rural areas.

