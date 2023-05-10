Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death

A jury has found a woman guilty of killing a baby at her daycare.
By KCCI
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A jury has found a woman guilty of killing a baby at her daycare.

Alison Dorsey was caring for the baby at her home in western Iowa.

Investigators said 11-week-old Luka Hodges died from head trauma in October 2019.

Court records show Dorsey called 911 when the baby wasn’t breathing.

The next day, a doctor at Children’s Hospital in Omaha told investigators that the baby had severe head injuries.

Prosecutors said Dorsey shook baby Hodges, killing him.

The defense claimed the injuries happened before he was in Dorsey’s care, but medical experts ruled that was false.

She’s convicted of second-degree murder, and endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Leeann Davila-Bernhard, 19, was making a deposit at the bank when she saw flames coming from...
Woman’s car catches fire, explodes in bank drive-thru

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds to sign healthcare access bill
A jury has found Alison Dorsey guilty of killing a baby at her daycare.
Jury finds woman guilty of killing baby at her daycare
The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport expected to open in August
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
Gambling’s place in campus culture portends scandals to come