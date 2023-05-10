Iowa Hawkeyes men’s and women’s basketball teams to play doubleheaders in Des Moines next season

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s and women’s basketball teams will both play doubleheaders at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this December.

The Hawkeye women will take on Cleveland State, while the men will face Florida A&M.

Tickets are expected to go on sale for the games on May 24 at hyveetix.com.

This will be the first time in program history the Hawkeye women have played at the Wells Fargo Arena. They’re coming off a historic season that ended with a trip to the NCAA national championship game.

It’ll be the ninth time the Hawkeye men’s team has played at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Tip-off times have yet to be announced.

