Showers & storms return Thursday

Showers & storms return Thursday
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a lovely afternoon in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky. Tonight, will be mild with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

However, the pattern will change on Thursday as a low-pressure system moves into the Midwest. Scattered showers and storms will be possible beginning Thursday afternoon and continue on Thursday night. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday with hazards including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Make sure to have multiple ways to recieve warnings.

More showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday before conditions dry out at the beginning of the week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Care facility cited after naked man able to get in a bed with a blind resident

Latest News

Showers & storms return Thursday
Showers & storms return Thursday
Temperatures will be a bit warmer today.
Temperatures increase a bit with southerly winds
Temperatures will be a bit warmer today.
First Alert Forecast
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return