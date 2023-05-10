Showers & storms return Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a lovely afternoon in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky. Tonight, will be mild with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

However, the pattern will change on Thursday as a low-pressure system moves into the Midwest. Scattered showers and storms will be possible beginning Thursday afternoon and continue on Thursday night. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday with hazards including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Make sure to have multiple ways to recieve warnings.

More showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday before conditions dry out at the beginning of the week.

