SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa native is receiving a special honor for her music.

The Academy of Country Music announced Shueyville-native Hailey Whitters as the new Female Artist of the Year.

She will perform for the ACM awards ceremony Thursday on Prime Video.

The ACM New Female Artist of The Year is... @haileywhitters!



We can't wait for her 👏 DEBUT 👏 #ACMawards performance — FREE to stream Thursday on @PrimeVideo!

