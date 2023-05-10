Temperatures increase a bit with southerly winds

Expect quiet conditions today with slightly warmer temperatures.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re headed for slightly warmer temperatures today, and they’re likely to stay into the start of a more active weekend.

Highs reach into the low 80s today thanks to a little bit of a southeasterly breeze. We’ll also be seeing some mid and high-level clouds today, but sunshine should still be able to break through for a good portion of it.

A chance for showers and storms returns during parts of Thursday, but chances get a bit higher into the weekend. Eventually, a front sweeps through by Mother’s Day and sends highs cooler. A rebound is likely into next week, though.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Leeann Davila-Bernhard, 19, was making a deposit at the bank when she saw flames coming from...
Woman’s car catches fire, explodes in bank drive-thru

Latest News

Temperatures will be a bit warmer today.
First Alert Forecast
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Temperatures should warm steadily after clouds thin this morning.
Clouds thin, leading to nice day