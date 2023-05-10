Temperatures increase a bit with southerly winds

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re headed for slightly warmer temperatures today, and they’re likely to stay into the start of a more active weekend.

Highs reach into the low 80s today thanks to a little bit of a southeasterly breeze. We’ll also be seeing some mid and high-level clouds today, but sunshine should still be able to break through for a good portion of it.

A chance for showers and storms returns during parts of Thursday, but chances get a bit higher into the weekend. Eventually, a front sweeps through by Mother’s Day and sends highs cooler. A rebound is likely into next week, though.

