3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Ida County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a 3-year-old child. According to DCI, on May 4, 2023 first responders were sent to a home, in Battle Creek, for a call about an unresponsive child.

The child was taken from the home, which was in the 500 block of Maple Street, to an area hospital in Ida Grove. The child was later taken to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, NE. That’s where the child died May 5, 2023.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office performed an autopsy the following day, on May 6th.

No further details have been released in this case. The Ida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and is being assisted by the Ida County Attorney’s Office as well as DCI.

DCI is asking anyone with information to call the Ida County Sheriff’s Office at 712-364-3146.

