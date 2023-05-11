Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines adds critically-endangered cotton-top tamarins

Cotton-Top Tamarins debut at Des Moines' Blank Park Zoo
Cotton-Top Tamarins debut at Des Moines' Blank Park Zoo(Blank Park Zoo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blank Park Zoo is Des Moines are unveiling some new additions.

The pair of critically-endangered cotton-top tamarins, named Kida and Eddie, are a breeding pair, which the zoo says they hope will have babies in the future.

According to IUCN Red List Cotton-Top Tamarins are small primates, weighing less than a pound, and are known for their distinctive white hair around their face. They typically live in groups of two or more in the forests of Columbia.

“Deforestation has been a major cause in their decline,” Jay Tetzloff, chief animal officer with Blank Park Zoo, said in a press release. “We hope that guests will learn steps they can take in Iowa to reduce the demand for products that cause deforestation.”

Zoo staff said the tamarins are very curious and playful and will make great additions to the zoo.

Cotton-Top Tamarins debut at Des Moines' Blank Park Zoo
Cotton-Top Tamarins debut at Des Moines' Blank Park Zoo(Blank Park Zoo)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, two injured in Davis County crash
Care facility cited after naked man able to get in a bed with a blind resident
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, left and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, go for...
Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 10

Latest News

Newly released dashcam video captured two Iowa police officers stopping a man from jumping off...
Dashcam video captures Iowa police stopping man from jumping off bridge
One of this year's overnight stops for the 50th year of RAGBRAI is in Ames, and riders will...
This year’s RAGBRAI to include a spin through Jack Trice Stadium
One killed, two injured in Davis County crash
Both Hardee’s and Wendy’s recently announced plans to implement artificial intelligence at...
AI already taking orders at Iowa restaurant