Dashcam video captures Iowa police stopping man from jumping off bridge

Newly released dashcam video captured two Iowa police officers stopping a man from jumping off...
Newly released dashcam video captured two Iowa police officers stopping a man from jumping off a bridge.
By KCCI
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Newly released dashcam video captured two Iowa police officers stopping a man from jumping off a bridge.

It happened in Des Moines last week when police said officers Destiny McGinnis and Tim Morgan found an SUV stopped on the bridge.

They first believed the men standing nearby were arguing, but learned one of the men was trying to comfort the other, who was depressed about the death of his mother.

The man tried to step over the bridge railing. The other man grabbed his leg and held on until officers were able to help pull the man back to safety.

One of the officers said it made her emotional.

“I wanted to cry,” McGinnis said. “I didn’t, but it made me want to because it was like this guy was so upset with everything going on that he wanted to end his life. And he hasn’t had the people to talk to, had the resources and just being there at the right time and being to send him with medics and provide him with the resources available, it was a good feeling.”

For anyone in crisis, there is always help.

People can call the National Crisis Lifeline at 988, which connects callers to local people who can offer support and understanding.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, two injured in Davis County crash
Care facility cited after naked man able to get in a bed with a blind resident
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, left and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, go for...
Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 10

Latest News

One of this year's overnight stops for the 50th year of RAGBRAI is in Ames, and riders will...
This year’s RAGBRAI to include a spin through Jack Trice Stadium
One killed, two injured in Davis County crash
Both Hardee’s and Wendy’s recently announced plans to implement artificial intelligence at...
AI already taking orders at Iowa restaurant
(Source: AP)
3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI