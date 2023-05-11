Dashcam video captures Iowa police stopping man from jumping off bridge

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Newly released dashcam video captured two Iowa police officers stopping a man from jumping off a bridge.

It happened in Des Moines last week when police said officers Destiny McGinnis and Tim Morgan found an SUV stopped on the bridge.

They first believed the men standing nearby were arguing, but learned one of the men was trying to comfort the other, who was depressed about the death of his mother.

The man tried to step over the bridge railing. The other man grabbed his leg and held on until officers were able to help pull the man back to safety.

One of the officers said it made her emotional.

“I wanted to cry,” McGinnis said. “I didn’t, but it made me want to because it was like this guy was so upset with everything going on that he wanted to end his life. And he hasn’t had the people to talk to, had the resources and just being there at the right time and being to send him with medics and provide him with the resources available, it was a good feeling.”

For anyone in crisis, there is always help.

People can call the National Crisis Lifeline at 988, which connects callers to local people who can offer support and understanding.

