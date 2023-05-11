Marshalltown man arrested for 38th time since 2000

Shane Dean Rose, 45, of Marshalltown, was arrested on a felony theft charge. Police said it's the 38th time since 2000 he's been arrested.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marshalltown man was arrested for the 38th time on Thursday, according to police.

In a Facebook post, police said Thursday morning’s arrest came after a “high-risk” search at 530 North 1st Street, and resulted in the discovery of evidence of a drug crime.

Shane Dean Rose, 45, of Marshalltown, was arrested on a felony theft charge.

Police said it’s the 38th time Rose has been arrested since 2000, and that number does not include other arrests by other law enforcement agencies.

Police said they have spent countless hours and resources investigating crimes Rose has committed. They said they hope he will be held at the Marshall County Jail.

“As debates continue in our community about various issues related to law enforcement, please remember the police department does not make the rules or write the laws,” the police department wrote. “The police department does not decide who stays in jail or goes to prison. The police department simply comes to work each day dedicated to serving you to the best of our ability with the resources you provide us. Your police department works tirelessly each day to protect and serve our community. We are proud of our service. We are equally proud to call Marshalltown home. We thank you for your support.”

