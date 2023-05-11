Muggy with Storms Possible

KYOU First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - More muggy and active weather ahea. Overnight a scattered shower and storms chance is with us as an area of low pressure moves east from the Plains. A warm front moves northward continuing that showers and storm chance on Friday. The muggy air is more unstable and as the low gets closer on Saturday additional shower and storm chances are likely. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Threats include damaging wind, hail, and possible tornadoes. Sunday for Mother’s Day, will be a bit cooler with showers and windy conditions possible.

