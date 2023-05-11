One killed, two injured in Davis County crash

One person died and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Davis County on Wednesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRAKESVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Davis County on Wednesday afternoon.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said it happened when the driver of a sedan heading north on Ice Avenue went onto the shoulder then overcorrected, crossing the center line south of Drakesville.

The sedan crashed into an SUV head-on.

The driver of the sedan was killed. That person’s name has not been released.

Two people from Bloomfield were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Care facility cited after naked man able to get in a bed with a blind resident
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, left and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, go for...
Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 10
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return
Staying dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will return

Latest News

Both Hardee’s and Wendy’s recently announced plans to implement artificial intelligence at...
AI already taking orders at Iowa restaurant
(Source: AP)
3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI
Classic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will be the headliner for the RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des...
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des Moines this summer
Care facility cited after naked man able to get in a bed with a blind resident