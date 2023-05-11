Ottumwa woman hit and killed by train

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 30th, 2023, law enforcement responded to a railroad crossing in the 200 block of South Iowa Avenue near the Des Moines River for a report of a collision.

At the time, the crossing was closed to vehicular traffic for maintenance.

Investigators say video footage from the train showed a woman crossing while wheeling a bicycle. The train’s operator noticed a pedestrian on the tracks and promptly sounded the train’s horn to attempt to alert them. Police say she dropped the bicycle just prior to being struck.

Officials say 23-year-old Madison Rae Derby was the pedestrian and was killed after being struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

