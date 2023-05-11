Shower chances increase later today into tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a partly sunny start, an area of clouds and some showers will move in from south to north by the afternoon.

We’ll have to squeeze out as much warmth from the sun this morning as we can before clouds slow the warm-up. Highs reach the upper 70s before some showers move in, potentially leaving us with somewhat cooler air by evening. It won’t be a heavy rainfall, but many should see at least a little.

A break is likely during the day on Friday, with the chance for a scattered shower or storm again by Friday night into Saturday morning. Another chance for storms will be present on Saturday, too. This is when we could see a stronger storm, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on it.

Mother’s Day seems a little cooler, temperature-wise, than we’ve experienced lately, with a chance for a shower. Beyond that into next week, temperatures stay near or above normal.

