This year’s RAGBRAI to include a spin through Jack Trice Stadium

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - One of this year’s overnight stops for the 50th year of RAGBRAI is in Ames, and riders will have a chance to take a spin through Jack Trice Stadium.

The last time RAGBRAI came through Ames was five years ago.

This week, Ames City Council approved the route through town and necessary road closures to accommodate it.

Part of the ride will take cyclists on a loop through Jack Trice, including an inside look at the tunnel, that’s usually reserved for Iowa State Cyclone football players rushing onto the field.

Ames is expecting a record-breaking number of riders this year, along with crowds coming for food and live music.

Organizers announced the full RAGBRAI route in March. The other overnight stops for RAGBRAI include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport.

The ride is set for July 22 through July 29.

