Showers and storms possible this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tonight, storms develop to our west and will try to move into the area overnight. They will likely outrun their better ingredients located there and weaken as they do. Lows fall into the 60s again, with sunshine pushing temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday. A warm front will be located near or just north of our far northern counties, serving as the focus for new storm development by Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of this activity may affect our most northern communities, so be prepared for strong storms at that time.

Some showers will be possible Sunday, too, with breezy conditions. Highs will be held back in the 60s after a cold front moves through on Saturday night. Temperatures will bounce back throughout the week to follow.

Showers and storms are with us this weekend. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.