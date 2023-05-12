Showers and storms possible this weekend

Rain chances are with us into the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tonight, storms develop to our west and will try to move into the area overnight. They will likely outrun their better ingredients located there and weaken as they do. Lows fall into the 60s again, with sunshine pushing temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday. A warm front will be located near or just north of our far northern counties, serving as the focus for new storm development by Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of this activity may affect our most northern communities, so be prepared for strong storms at that time.

Some showers will be possible Sunday, too, with breezy conditions. Highs will be held back in the 60s after a cold front moves through on Saturday night. Temperatures will bounce back throughout the week to follow.

Showers and storms are with us this weekend.
Showers and storms are with us this weekend.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, two injured in Davis County crash
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
On April 30th, 2023, law enforcement responded to a railroad crossing in the 200 block of South...
Ottumwa woman hit and killed by train
Families in Iowa are struggling to find child care, and one of the reasons is that childcare...
Iowa families impacted by childcare centers’ struggle to find workers
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Reynolds sued for cutting pandemic unemployment benefits

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Isolated showers and storms remain possible.
Occasional showers and storms possible through the weekend
Isolated showers and storms remain possible.
First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Muggy with Storms Possible