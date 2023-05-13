Showers and storms possible at times, some could be severe

Showers and storms are possible today, with some strong to severe ones possible, too.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Additional showers and storms are possible throughout the day, with some turning strong or severe this afternoon.

A warm front will likely be draped across our area today. Along and north of it, showers and storms will be increasingly possible this afternoon and evening as we build up some of the heating of the day. With sufficient ingredients in place for severe storms, a few may become so as we go through the time period between about 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado or two will all be possible.

Stay weather aware throughout the day due to the threat of stronger storms. When a warning is issued for your location, please heed it and seek appropriate shelter. This is typically the lowest floor of your home in the most interior room, preferably a basement if you have one.

A cold front sends temperatures cooler for Sunday, so expect more clouds, a breeze, and some showers for Mother’s Day. Expect warmer weather to return fairly quickly thereafter, with highs staying near or above normal for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Some more showers and storms are possible by Wednesday into Thursday. Severe weather does not look very likely at this time.

