DeSantis in Iowa warns of GOP 'culture of losing' as weather sidelines Trump's event in the state

Potential presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at the 3rd...
Potential presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at the 3rd annual Feenstra Family Picnic(KTIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking to weaken former President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party as he courts voters in battleground Iowa. Both prospects for the GOP presidential nomination were to hold events in the state Saturday, but a tornado warning prompted Trump to cancel his.

DeSantis is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign any day. He briefly flipped burgers and pork chops at a picnic fundraiser in Sioux Center that drew hundreds of conservatives. At the podium, DeSantis highlighted his willingness to embrace conservative cultural fights and sprinkled his remarks with indirect jabs at Trump.

